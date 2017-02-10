Liberals tap former pension fund CEO to help build new infrastructure bank

OTTAWA — The former head of one of the country's largest pension funds is being tapped to help build a new federal infrastructure bank.

The Liberals are naming Jim Leech as a special adviser to help design the proposed arm’s-length lending machine that could leverage billions in public money and turn it into new highways, bridges and transit projects.

The Liberals plan to infuse the bank with $35 billion in funding to financially backstop projects, with the details of how it will work to be outlined in this year's federal budget.

The government says Leech will guide the bank's implementation team and help recruit board members.

The former head of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has experience investing pension money in profit-generating infrastructure projects.