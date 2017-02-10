Man charged with mischief after vandalism at Montreal mosque
MONTREAL — A Montreal man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief in connection with vandalism at a local mosque.
Sylvain Gingras, 50, has been ordered held for 30 days so he can have a psychiatric evaluation to determine criminal responsibility.
A window at the Khadijah centre was smashed and the mosque had eggs thrown at it on Feb. 2.
That was the same day as a funeral in Montreal for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
The charge filed by the Crown is a summary offence for mischief in connection with the broken window and is not a charge of mischief against a place of worship, as recommended by investigators.
Gingras was arrested earlier this week on unrelated charges of assault and uttering threats related to events that happened the same day as the mosque vandalism.