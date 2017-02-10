Man charged with mischief after vandalism at Montreal mosque

MONTREAL — A Montreal man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of mischief in connection with vandalism at a local mosque.

Sylvain Gingras, 50, has been ordered held for 30 days so he can have a psychiatric evaluation to determine criminal responsibility.

A window at the Khadijah centre was smashed and the mosque had eggs thrown at it on Feb. 2.

That was the same day as a funeral in Montreal for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

The charge filed by the Crown is a summary offence for mischief in connection with the broken window and is not a charge of mischief against a place of worship, as recommended by investigators.