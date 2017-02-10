Reduced work week among possibilities facing Manitoba government workers

WINNIPEG — Manitoba public-sector workers may be facing a reduced work week and government-imposed wage settlements.

The two options are laid out in a letter sent this week to the Manitoba Federation of Labour from Gerry Irving, a senior bureaucrat who is consulting union leaders on ways to control spending.

Premier Brian Pallister has promised to control the growth in public-sector wages in order to reduce the deficit — through legislation if necessary, and after consulting unions.

This week's letter lays out specific options, including reduced work weeks, changes to pension plans and mandated wage settlement amounts.

The former Tory government of Gary Filmon ran into controversy in the 1990s when it forced public-sector workers to take unpaid days off — a move that became known as Filmon Fridays.