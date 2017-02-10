Six stories in the news today, Feb. 10

Six stories in the news for Friday, Feb. 10:

PM CONTINUES ARCTIC TRIP TODAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Yellowknife today as he continues his two day trip to Canada's Arctic. He will host a town-hall meeting in the Northwest Territories capital. Trudeau had a rough ride at some of the town halls he hosted when he started his effort last month to reconnect with Canadian voters. He found himself under fire over the controversy involving his Christmas holiday at the home of the Aga Khan at a private island in the Bahamas.

ATLANTIC CANADA HIT BY MAJOR STORM

Travelling around much of Atlantic Canada will be a challenge Friday due to a fast-moving and powerful winter storm that blew in from the United States on Thursday night. Environment Canada had issued multiple snow and wind warnings, saying many areas were likely to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow accompanied by wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour. Numerous flights to and from Halifax were affected and many schools and universities in the storm's path were closed.

LATEST JOB NUMBERS OUT TODAY

Canadians will get a look at how the labour market performed in January when Statistics Canada releases its latest jobs numbers. Last month's report showed the economy added 53,700 net new jobs in December, which far exceeded analysts' estimates. But the agency's year-end employment review showed most of job growth in 2016 was driven by part-time work.

BACK TO DRAWING BOARD FOR N.S. TEACHERS

Nova Scotia's 9,300 public school teachers have voted overwhelmingly to reject the third tentative agreement they've been offered since contract talks began in 2015. Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet said a work-to-rule campaign would resume. Education Minister Karen Casey called the vote result disappointing but did not indicate how the government would respond.

TESTIMONY ENDS IN TRIPLE-MURDER TRIAL

Testimony has ended at the Calgary trial of a 57-year-old man facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a couple and their grandson. The Crown wrapped up its case Thursday and lawyers for Douglas Garland elected to call no witnesses. He is charged in the disappearance of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien. Closing arguments are to be presented Monday.

OILSANDS COMPANIES EYE EAST COAST

Analysts say oilsands companies who are shifting their investments to offshore wells on Canada's East Coast are taking on more exploration risk but gain the ability to ship their product anywhere in the world. Earlier this week, Norway's Statoil announced its Canadian branch will drill two offshore exploratory wells this summer 500 kilometres east of St. John's, N.L.