Toronto police won't march in Pride parade, force's chief says

Toronto's police chief says his force will not participate in this year's Pride parade.

Chief Mark Saunders says he understands the LGBTQ community is divided and decided his force wouldn't participate in the city's parade to enable those differences to be addressed.

Saunders says his decision will have no impact on the force's outreach with the community and has offered to sit down with any group that feels marginalized that comes with ideas on how to improve matters.

He also says Toronto police will continue to hold its annual Pride reception.

The city's Pride parade last summer was interrupted by a protest from Black Lives Matter and only resumed when Pride Toronto's then-executive director Matthieu Chantelois signed a list of demands put forth by the group that included a ban on police floats in future parades.