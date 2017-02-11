No injuries but two arrests made in police standoff in Lethbridge, Alta.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A police standoff in Lethbridge, Alta., has ended peacefully with no injuries and the arrest of two suspects.
Police in the southern Alberta city had a neighbourhood locked down for several hours until the standoff ended Friday evening.
Police spokesman Kristen Harding told Lethbridge News Now that the incident began around 2 p.m. when officers went to a home to execute an arrest warrant for a male.
Harding says the male resisted officers and brandished a knife.
She says police had reason to believe there were additional weapons in the home, which was occupied by the suspect and another male.
The critical incident team, which includes tactical officers and crisis negotiators, was brought in.
"Both of the men remained inside the home for nearly four hours, before surrendering themselves to police without further incident," says Harding. "No one was injured in this situation. We presently have two males, one aged 27 and another aged 19, in custody this evening and charges are pending."
(Lethbridge News Now)
