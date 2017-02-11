Here's what Sarah Palin has been up to the past couple of years

By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Sarah Palin is rumored to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

While she may be a self-professed hockey mom, most people north of the border, from national politicians to the average Twitterer, didn’t respond to the suggestion in equal adoration.

So Canada, let’s prepare for the possibility that the mama grizzly could be our connection to the U.S. of A.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Palin’s political and consistently unconventional tactics, we have you covered.

You betcha! Here’s just some of what Palin has been up to in the past few years.

Let’s start by thinking back to when the last time Palin graced our collective news cycles on a more consistent basis.

2011/2012

Leading up to 2011, Palin was popping up at a handful of Republican events attended by declared candidates.

She took her family on a tour across the country in a bus painted remarkably like a campaign one, even showing up in New Hampshire around the same time as Mitt Romney.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, and Palin announced in October that she would not be running for the GOP nomination.

2013

Palin was back in the news after she gave a rousing speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

It wasn’t necessarily her words that attracted attention, though there were some great Palin quips, but a prop she brought to the podium.

After announcing her husband Todd has “got the rifle, I got the rack,” the former Alaskan governor pulled out a “Big Gulp” and took a swig, and effectively a swing at then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s attempt at banning large sugary sodas.

2014

The year of 2014 was a busy one for Palin.

Not only did she come under fire by Republicans and Democrats alike when she said, “waterboarding is how we baptize terrorists,” but an alleged drunken fight at a house party made headlines of her family, too.

2015

Controversy around Palin’s family continued into the next year when the former vice-presidential candidate posted a photo of her son, Trig, using the family dog as a step stool.

Peta didn’t like that and, it turns out, Palin doesn’t think too kindly of Peta either.

Once again, Palin fanned the political flames with speculation she would toss her name into the GOP nomination ring, but it seemed Republicans weren’t so sure after her “bizarre” speech early in 2015.

“GOP leaders, by the way, you know, ‘The Man,’ can only ride ya when your back is bent. So strengthen it. Then The Man can’t ride ya,” was a particular line that drew a lot of attention.

2016

Into 2016 and another odd speech.

Palin endorsed President Donald Trump in a speech that easily made the rounds on late-night television and Twitter feeds everywhere.

No one will ever forget this perfect line: “Right-wingin’, bitter-clingin’, proud clingers of our guns, our God, and our religions and our Constitution.”