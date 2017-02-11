News / Canada

Woman, 22 killed in head-on collision in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in the town of Lincoln.

They say a 22-year-old Grimsby woman was killed late Friday afternoon after her Volkswagen Golf crossed into the on-coming lane of traffic on Fly Road and collided with a Ford Explorer.

Police say the 44-year-old Lincoln woman driving the Ford wasn't injured.

The name of the deceased hasn't been released and police say the accident remains under investigation.

 

