Woman, 22 killed in head-on collision in Lincoln
A
A
Share via Email
LINCOLN, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in the town of Lincoln.
They say a 22-year-old Grimsby woman was killed late Friday afternoon after her Volkswagen Golf crossed into the on-coming lane of traffic on Fly Road and collided with a Ford Explorer.
Police say the 44-year-old Lincoln woman driving the Ford wasn't injured.
The name of the deceased hasn't been released and police say the accident remains under investigation.
Most Popular
-
Five people facing charges after loaded guns, drugs found in Cole Harbour residence
-
Police look for wanted N.S. man serving trafficking sentence, considered dangerous
-
It’s clear now — The already-rich Trumps just want to get richer
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa