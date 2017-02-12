Atlantic Cda bracing for major storm; blizzard conditions forecast for some areas

Weather warnings are out for the Atlantic provinces as a major snowstorm is forecast to hit the region overnight.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system from south of Cape Cod is expected to rapidly intensify overnight bringing blizzard conditions and winds up to 110 km/h to Nova Scotia.

Forecasters say total snowfall amounts by Monday evening will range from 30 to 60 centimetres for the western portions of Nova Scotia, 20 to 30 centimetres for northern and eastern regions and near 10 centimetres in Cape Breton.

Snowfall amounts between 25 and 55 centimetres are expected in much of New Brunswick, with winds gusting up to 100 km/h, while 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, driven by winds up to 80 km/h are expected in P.E.I.

The storm is expected to hit Newfoundland on Monday night, with snow accumulations up to 25 centimetres and gusts exceeding 100 km/h in some areas.