Children hurt after sled hit by car in trailer park in Lacombe, Alberta

LACOMBE, Alta. — A six-year-old child was flown to hospital in Edmonton following a crash between a vehicle and a sled.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the Parkland Acres trailer park in Lacombe, Alta.

Two children were sledding down a hill that came onto a roadway when they were struck by a vehicle.

One child was taken by air ambulance to Edmonton with non-life threatening injuries.

The other, who is eight, was taken to hospital in Lacombe and treated for minor injuries before being released.

Colin Verbisky of Lacombe police says poor visibility was a factor.

He said "the snow hill and sledding area were obscured by large metal garbage bins and trees."