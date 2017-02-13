Missing python found after disappearing from backpack at Ontario university

GUELPH, Ont. — Officials at an Ontario university say a snake that went missing on campus last week has been found.

The small ball python had been reported missing at the University of Guelph last Thursday after a student brought it to campus in a backpack.

University spokeswoman Lori Bona Hunt says the student had been planning on taking the four-year-old snake to the university's veterinary college when it escaped.

She says the snake "suddenly appeared" on Sunday at the University Centre, a building that houses the school's administration offices, cafeteria and food court.

Bona Hunt says students who noticed the snake called campus police, who took the python to the veterinary college for an examination.