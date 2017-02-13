Trudeau, Trump sit down with business leaders on women in the workforce

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump are teaming up to boost women in the workforce.

The pair are announcing the creation of a Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders as they meet some female leaders in Washington, D.C., today.

The joint initiative is meant to help businesses owned by women to grow as a way to contribute to economic growth, competitiveness and the integration of the two economies.

The Prime Minister's Office says the council will recommend ways to remove barriers to increasing competitiveness for women entrepreneurs, as well as tackle issues affecting women in the workforce — including those in senior leadership positions.

A senior government source says the idea came from Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister, who spoke to the White House about the idea.