Photos: Trudeau meets Trump in first face-to-face at White House

Aside from an awkward shot that seemed to capture Trudeau reluctantly grimacing at Trump's handshake, the meeting between the two heads of state seemed successful.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The meeting between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump on Monday, February 13, 2017, appeared to go smoothly as both leaders kept to a genial, constructive tone on common issues of trade and defence.

Prior to a joint news conference that touched on the long-standing relationship between Canada and the United States, an out-of-context photo showing a Trudeau-Trump handshake immediately became the focus of a social media firestorm.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Trudeau kept the visit focussed on issues where he sees eye-to-eye with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a round table discussion with female executives, including Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, left to right, former dean of the Richard Ivey School of business, and Schnitzer Steel Industries CEO Tamara Lundgren, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

“No other neighbours in the entire world are as fundamentally linked as we are," he said. "We fought in conflict zones together, negotiated environmental treaties together ... and we've entered into ground-breaking economic partnerships that have created good jobs for both of our peoples."

Afterwards, the two leaders joined a roundtable discussion about empowering women in business, featuring first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps Ivanka Trump with a chair during a roundtable discussion on the advancement of women entrepreneurs and business leadersat the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.

When reporters asked about the Trump administration's recently-blocked immigration ban, Trudeau declined to criticize the policy, saying "the last thing Canadians want is for me to lecture another country on how they should govern.”

"My role, my responsibility, is to continue to govern in such a way that reflects Canadians' approach and be a positive example in the world," Trudeau said. 

