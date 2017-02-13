Photos: Trudeau meets Trump in first face-to-face at White House

The meeting between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump on Monday, February 13, 2017, appeared to go smoothly as both leaders kept to a genial, constructive tone on common issues of trade and defence.

Prior to a joint news conference that touched on the long-standing relationship between Canada and the United States, an out-of-context photo showing a Trudeau-Trump handshake immediately became the focus of a social media firestorm.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Trudeau kept the visit focussed on issues where he sees eye-to-eye with Trump.

“No other neighbours in the entire world are as fundamentally linked as we are," he said. "We fought in conflict zones together, negotiated environmental treaties together ... and we've entered into ground-breaking economic partnerships that have created good jobs for both of our peoples."

Afterwards, the two leaders joined a roundtable discussion about empowering women in business, featuring first daughter Ivanka Trump.

When reporters asked about the Trump administration's recently-blocked immigration ban, Trudeau declined to criticize the policy, saying "the last thing Canadians want is for me to lecture another country on how they should govern.”

