Two men charged after lengthy standoff at home in Lethbridge, Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Two men are facing charges in an incident at a home in Lethbridge, Alta., that resulted in a lengthy standoff with police.

Officers were dispatched to the home Friday afternoon to arrest a man wanted on warrants for assault, threats and breaching conditions.

Two men were found in the residence and police say the older of the pair was placed under arrest but resisted and a brief struggle ensued.

They allege the other man armed himself with a knife and moved toward the officer, prompting the officer to leave the residence and call for backup.

After almost four hours of negotiation, the two men came out of the home and surrendered to police.

Brian Tarbet Fulljames, 27, and Forrest Jensen, 19, are charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.