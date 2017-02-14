Acclaimed Quebec philosopher changes tone on secularism after mosque shooting

MONTREAL — The internationally recognized philosopher who heavily influenced Quebec's secularism debate is softening his tone after the recent mosque shooting.

Charles Taylor, McGill University professor emeritus, published a letter in Montreal La Presse today disavowing his earlier position that some state employees not be allowed to wear religious symbols.

Taylor says the debate around restricting the rights of certain people has led to their stigmatization in Quebec society.

The award-winning philosopher, along with historian Gerard Bouchard, published a 2008 report on reasonable accommodation of religious minorities after holding public hearings across Quebec.

One of the report's recommendations stated that provincial workers who are in a coercive position such as judges and prison guards, not be allowed to wear religious articles of clothing on the job.

Taylor now says Quebec society shouldn't take more steps that could increase stigmatization of minorities.