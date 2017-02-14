Goodale to address border 'tensions' with U.S. homeland secretary

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he will soon talk face-to-face with his U.S. counterpart about the difficulties some Canadians are experiencing at the border.

Goodale says he will have a chance in coming weeks to discuss any border tensions with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

No date or location has been set for the meeting.

The Nexus trusted-traveller cards of about 200 Canadian permanent residents were suddenly cancelled after President Donald Trump issued an executive immigration order banning visitors from seven largely Muslim countries.

At the same time, Manitoba is grappling with an influx of refugees crossing at remote border points.

The issues have threatened to overshadow progress Canada made this week in Washington on plans for cargo preclearance to speed up trade and more extensive co-operation on guarding against cyberthreats.