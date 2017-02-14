Liberals defeat NDP motion on Justin Trudeau's broken electoral reform promise

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs have defeated a motion that accused the government of misleading Canadians when it promised to eliminate the first-past-the-post voting system in time for the next election.

The motion put forward in the House of Commons by the New Democrats was defeated 175-129.

The motion would also have called on the Liberal government to apologize for breaking the pledge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised on the campaign trail and in the speech from the throne to change the way Canadians cast their ballots in time for 2019.

The Liberal government abandoned that idea earlier this month, arguing their consultations on the issue did not produce a consensus on the best way forward.