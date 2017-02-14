List of recent Ontario fires with multiple deaths

A deadly fire that killed three people in Brampton, Ont. is the latest in a series of blazes to claim multiple lives in Ontario in the past year. Here are some examples:

- Flames broke out at an isolated home near Chatham, Ont. in late January. Two victims were reported dead in the blaze in the tiny village of Bentpath.

- A Christmas Eve fire at a cottage near Peterborough, Ont. killed a mother and father plus their two sons.

- A fire in a home in Port Colborne, Ont. killed an 83-year-old woman, her 37-year-old granddaughter and her two great-grandchildren.

- About 12 hours later, a blaze in the indigenous community of Oneida Nation of the Thames, south of London, Ont., killed a father and his four children. The victims ranged in age from 43 to three months old.

- Three people died and another three were injured in a house fire in Hamilton in October.

- A fire in the southwestern Ontario town of Dorchester, Ont. killed a 21-year-old man and sent a 19-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries last August. The woman never left hospital and died of her injuries days after the blaze.

- A house fire that engulfed two Hamilton homes in August left a mother and her two children dead and seven people with varying degrees of injuries.