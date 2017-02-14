Opioid crisis was flagged in joint statement due to severity of crisis: Goodale

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the opioid crisis was flagged in the joint statement released by Canada and the United States on Monday to recognize its severity as an international problem.

The statement, released following a meeting in Washington between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump, includes a note of concern about the increase in opioid-related deaths as well as opioid trafficking.

Goodale says there are very legitimate worries about the issue on both sides of the border and Canada is working with all its allies to try and stop the illegal drug flow.

He notes senior law enforcement and border officials already work together on a regular basis, but Monday's joint statement solidifies the need for international partnership.

Health Minister Jane Philpott says the opioid crisis touches all countries, noting she and the previous U.S. secretary of health discussed the challenge of opioid overdoses.