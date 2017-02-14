Partial list of attacks on transit drivers: Assaults often sparked by fare spat

Winnipeg transit bus driver Irvine Fraser died in hospital early Tuesday morning after being seriously stabbed by a passenger at the last stop on a route to the University of Manitoba. Union leaders across the country have voiced concern for years about attacks on transit drivers. A common reason is a dispute over fares.

Here's a partial list of some of bus driver assaults:

August 2016: A video posted online appears to show a Winnipeg driver fighting back after being spat upon over a fare dispute. The driver leaps from his seat, pursues a man outside and attempts to tackle him. The man, who is later charged with assault, attempts to grab the back of the driver’s head and knocks off his sunglasses. A union spokesman says there needs to be a different way to collect money from passengers.

August 2015: A bus driver in Delta, B.C., is hit in the face with bear spray by a man who boards without paying. The man runs off and threatens to spray a citizen who gives chase. A suspect is arrested 14 months later on the SkyTrain and found with drugs, an extendable baton, a butterfly knife and a set of brass knuckles. He is charged with various weapons offences.

February 2011: A bus driver in Burnaby, B.C., is sucker-punched by a passenger who is angry that he has been told not to board through the back door. Charles Dixon's face is shattered and will require multiple surgeries to insert a plate and screws. He also suffers a concussion, nerve damage and cognitive problems. Del Louie later pleads guilty to assault. A provincial court judge cites Louie's troubled childhood and aboriginal ancestry and spares him jail time. She sentences him to an 18-month conditional sentence in a rehab facility.

December 2009: Bus driver Tom Bregg is viciously beaten and stomped on during morning rush hour in Edmonton. A drunken man who did not want to pay the $2.50 fare hits the driver repeatedly, drags him off the bus and stomps on his face more than a dozen times. Bregg suffers brain injuries and loses an eye. Gary Mattson later pleads guilty to aggravated assault and is deemed a dangerous offender. In February 2015, federal legislation called Bregg's Law is passed to allow more severe penalties for attacks on bus, taxi and limo drivers.

August 2008: A woman on Toronto public transit starts screaming at a female bus driver and attacks her with a hammer. The woman is believed to be angry because the driver did not pull over at her stop. The driver needs care in hospital for her injured and swollen hands. A 23-year-old woman faces six charges, including assault and assault with a weapon.