Police find body outside strip mall in Saint John, N.B.

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Police say foul play is not suspected after a man's body was found outside a strip mall in Saint John, N.B.

Sgt. Chuck Breen with the Saint John Police Force says officers discovered the man's body on Lancaster Avenue around 7 a.m.

Breen says 46-year-old Glen Hutchinson was reported missing on Monday evening and a search was started.

The cause of death remains unclear.

An autopsy has been ordered.