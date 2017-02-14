News / Canada

Police say Alberta man locked grandpa in basement, tried to set house on fire

WHITECOURT, Alta. — An Alberta man is being accused of trying to set a house on fire with some of his relatives inside.

Police in Whitecourt, Alta., say they got a call Monday from a man who said his adult grandson had locked him in the basement, then attempted to light the floor of a house on fire.

The grandson then left in his grandmother's vehicle.

Jayden Lochhead, who is 19, was arrested in Peace River and is facing multiple charges.

(CKYL)

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular