Police say Alberta man locked grandpa in basement, tried to set house on fire
WHITECOURT, Alta. — An Alberta man is being accused of trying to set a house on fire with some of his relatives inside.
Police in Whitecourt, Alta., say they got a call Monday from a man who said his adult grandson had locked him in the basement, then attempted to light the floor of a house on fire.
The grandson then left in his grandmother's vehicle.
Jayden Lochhead, who is 19, was arrested in Peace River and is facing multiple charges.
