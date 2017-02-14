Quebec MNA cleared of sex assault allegations not welcome in caucus: Couillard
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is refusing to allow a member of the legislature recently cleared of sexual assault allegations back in the Liberal caucus.
Gerry Sklavounos returned to work Tuesday for the first time since he was removed from caucus in October after a woman accused him of assaulting her twice in 2014.
The Crown earlier this month concluded no crime had taken place and Sklavounos would not be charged.
Couillard says Sklavounos' public statement after his return to the legislature didn't meet his expectations.
The premier adds there are still allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving Sklavounos that have not been cleared up.
Sklavounos maintains his innocence and promised last week to be more careful about what he called his spontaneous and passionate behaviour.
