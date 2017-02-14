RCMP in southern Alberta investigate crash of small plane west of Calgary

COCHRANE, Alta. — RCMP say they have found the site of a small plane crash in the Waiparous Creek provincial recreation area area west of Calgary.

There's no word yet of the fate of the people on board but Alberta EMS sent out a tweet on Monday evening saying they had been cleared from the scene, adding that "no persons transported to hospital."

According to EMS, the incident happened near the junction of Highways 40 and 579.

Mounties in Cochrane, Alta., issued a news release earlier in the evening saying that RCMP, military and civilian aircraft were responding to a report of the crash.

They said the crash was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities at about 5 p.m.