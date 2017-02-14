Suspended Kingsville, Ont., fire chief faces 5 additional sex assault charges

KINGSVILLE, Ont. — A suspended southwestern Ontario fire chief is now facing a total of 15 charges in a sexual assault investigation.

Provincial police announced Tuesday that an additional five charges had been laid against former Kingsville Fire Chief Bob Kissner.

They say the latest sexual assault charges relate to three adults who have come forward alleging incidents took place between 2002 and 2016.

There are seven complainants in total, at least one of which is a minor.

Kissner is scheduled to appear in court in Windsor, Ont., on March 1.