Family of one of two Calgary pilots who died Monday in crash makes statement

CALGARY — The family of one of the two Mount Royal University flight instructors who died in a plane crash near Calgary is speaking out.

Reyn Johnson and Jeffrey Bird were killed in the crash Monday afternoon.

Johnson's family says Reyn was a loving and caring man and father who was also meticulous and professional.

He is survived by his wife Brenda and their children Maryse and Lucas.

The crash prompted the university to grounded its aviation program fleet.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

"Reyn lived life. As a self-made man, he pursued his hobbies of golf, skiing and carpentry with enthusiasm and joy," the family said in a release Wednesday.

"He loved to learn and to encourage that in others — his friends, family and students."