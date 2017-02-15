Manufacturing sales rise 2.3% in December, Statistics Canada says
OTTAWA — Canada's manufacturing sales were up sharply for a second month in December, rising 2.3 per cent to $53.5 billion — far more than analysts expected.
Statistics Canada says the growth was mainly the result of higher sales of transportation equipment, petroleum and coal products.
Sales were up in eight of the 21 manufacturing industries tracked.
Analysts had estimated growth of 0.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.
Statistics Canada also revised its November manufacturing sales figures to $52.27 billion, up from its initial report of $51.8 billion.