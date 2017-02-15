Montreal man shot in chest while sitting inside snow-clearing machine
MONTREAL — A man was recovering in a Montreal hospital Wednesday after being shot in the chest while sitting inside a snow-clearing machine.
Montreal police spokesman Daniel Lacoursiere said the 46-year-old victim was known to authorities and was inside the stationary machine.
Lacoursiere said witnesses claim a car drove up to the machine and parked next to it before someone exited the vehicle and fired at least one shot in the direction of the victim.
The man was hit in the upper chest but Lacoursiere said his life was not believed to be in danger.