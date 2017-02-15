Pizza delivery driver slashed with knife in robbery in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Police say a pizza delivery driver was slashed with a knife in a robbery at a Peterborough, Ont., apartment building.

They say when the 28-year-old driver arrived at the building early Wednesday to deliver pizza a man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from him.

Investigators say when the driver attempted to flee the building he was cut with the knife and the attacker fled with the pizza.

The driver was treated for his injuries in hospital and released.

A 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested in the building shortly after the attack and is charged with robbery with a weapon.