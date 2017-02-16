Fentanyl linked to overdoses by 5 people who attended party in Barrie, Ont.

BARRIE, Ont. — Police say five people who overdosed after using what they believed was cocaine at a party in a city north of Toronto, actually took heroin laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

They say four men and a woman were taken to a hospital early on Oct. 2 after collapsing in various locations in downtown Barrie, Ont.

Investigators say the five had been at a party and believed they had taken cocaine.

Police say toxicology reports have confirmed that all five took a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

A 20-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is facing numerous drug-related charges, including trafficking in fentanyl and conspiracy to import fentanyl, and a 22-year-old Barrie man is charged with similar offences.