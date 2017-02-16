Five stories in the news today, Feb. 16

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Feb. 16:

TRUDEAU TO ADDRESS EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT TODAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a much-anticipated address to the European Parliament today, where he will argue for free trade in the face of an increasingly hostile, populist opposition that includes the Donald Trump administration. Trudeau's pro-trade, anti-protectionist message to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France comes a day after they voted to ratify the Canada-EU free trade deal.

LIBERALS URGED TO RENAME LANGEVIN BLOCK

The federal government is facing pressure to change the name of the building that houses the Prime Minister's Office — the Langevin Block, located across the street from Parliament Hill. The building is named after Hector-Louis Langevin, a politician and father of Confederation who also happens to have expressed strong support for establishing what would become the residential school program.

JURY DELIBERATING IN GARLAND TRIAL

The fate of a man charged in the deaths of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson is now in the hands of a jury. Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien. The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and retired for the night without reaching a verdict.

PROBE LAUNCHED INTO B.C.'s PHARMANET SYSTEM

The B.C. Ministry of Health is investigating what it calls "unusual" PharmaNet activity in which four people are believed to have accessed personal information in the system. The ministry says about 7,500 people have had their basic profiles viewed while another 80 or so people have had their recent medication history viewed. PharmaNet links all B.C. pharmacies and logs every prescription dispensed in the province.

TSB TO REPORT ON ONTARIO DERAILMENT

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release a report today on its investigation into a fiery 2015 freight train derailment in northern Ontario. In February 2015, 29 cars of a CN Rail train carrying crude oil derailed in a remote, wooded area about 80 kilometres south of Timmins, Ont. No one was injured in the incident.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Companies reporting quarterly results include Bombardier, Barrick Gold, Canadian Tire and Encana.

— Statistics Canada releases the monthly survey of manufacturing for December

— The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour will hold a rally in Halifax in support of the Nova Scotia's Teachers Union