Police in Lethbridge, Alta., aim to be more transgender sensitive

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A police force in southern Alberta says it has made changes to how officers should interact with transgender individuals.

The Lethbridge Police Service received complaints last April after an officer posted a comment on his personal Facebook page about a transgender woman.

Dillon Hargreaves had been at a ceremony at the Alberta legislature on women's suffrage, and the Facebook post suggested her attendance had made a mockery of women's issues.

The Lethbridge police began a professional standards investigation, but the officer retired in June.

The force opted to continue with a review of its policies.

It says it has added guidelines on gender identity terminology and the proper use of pronouns, as well as improved mandatory diversity awareness training.

A statement issued Thursday says police consulted with the original complainant as well as with LGBTQ groups.