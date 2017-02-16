Police say 12-year-old boy arrested in New Brunswick armed robbery

MONCTON, N.B. — Police have arrested an unlikely suspect after an armed robbery of a corner store: A 12-year-old boy.

RCMP say they were called to the store in Moncton, N.B., at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they were responding to a report that someone entered the store with a knife, demanded cash and fled.

No one was injured.

Police say the boy was being held in custody and was due to appear in Moncton provincial court.