Toronto man charged with stunt driving for second time in 12 days on Highway 401

NAPANEE, Ont. — Provincial police say a Toronto man has been charged with stunt driving twice in less than two weeks in eastern Ontario.

They say the 19-year-old was stopped on Feb. 4 in the Napanee, Ont., area for allegedly travelling 208 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 401.

OPP say the driver returned to Napanee this week to retrieve his vehicle after it was impounded for seven days.

They say the same vehicle was stopped on Wednesday, again in the Napanee area, for allegedly travelling at 167 km/h on Highway 401.

Police say the vehicle was impounded again and the driver was issued another a seven-day licence suspension.