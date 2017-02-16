TSB to release report on Ontario freight train derailment, fire

SUDBURY, Ont. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to release a report today on its investigation into a fiery 2015 freight train derailment in northern Ontario.

In February 2015, 29 cars of a CN Rail train carrying crude oil derailed in a remote, wooded area about 80 kilometres south of Timmins, Ont.

The TSB has said that during the derailment, oil was released from a number of cars and a large fire broke out.

It said a total of 21 cars sustained fire damage that ranged from minor to severe and more than 250 metres of track was destroyed.