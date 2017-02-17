Arrest made after witness reports possible crime from 2,000 kms away

BROOKLIN, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they've made an arrest after hearing from a witness who was 2,000 kilometres away from the scene of an alleged crime.

Durham regional police say they began investigating after a Toronto-area homeowner who is vacationing in Florida tipped them to a suspicious vehicle in her driveway.

Officers went to the Brooklin, Ont., home on Thursday morning after the woman — who was looking at her security cameras online — reported the suspicious vehicle and provided a full licence plate number.

When police arrived at the home of the vehicle's registered owner, they saw it pull into the driveway, then speed off.

Investigators say the officers were able to stop the vehicle a short distance away and allegedly found items taken from the woman's home in the back.