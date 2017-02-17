Four stories in the news today, Feb. 17

Four stories in the news for Friday, Feb. 17:

———

PM TRUDEAU MEETS WITH MERKEL

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin today. They are expected to discuss how to promote liberalized trade in an increasingly hostile anti-trade world, one that includes Trump's antipathy toward big trade deals. Trudeau's visit to Germany will also feature a major speech in Hamburg.

———

DOUGLAS GARLAND TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

Triple murderer Douglas Garland will learn today if he will spend the rest of his life in prison when he is sentenced in a Calgary courtroom. A jury has convicted Garland, 57, of three counts of first-degree murder for the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien. A number of victim impact statements will be read into the record.

———

NOVA SCOTIA TEACHERS TO HOLD ONE-DAY STRIKE

Nova Scotia teachers are planning a one-day strike on Friday in an attempt to block a government-imposed contract. The measure — which could be passed next Tuesday — would bring an end to the teachers' work-to-rule campaign, which began Dec. 5. Some teachers have argued that the four-year contract being imposed fails to address deteriorating classroom conditions.

———

GOVERNMENT REVAMPS INFRASTRUCTURE ADS

The Trudeau government hopes it can dodge some of the kind of criticism levelled at the former Harper government over its Economic Action Plan ads. The Liberals are making signs available starting today for their infrastructure program, but they have more green, blue and orange in them rather than red. When in opposition, the Liberals condemned the signs as being partisan.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan participates in a NATO defence ministers meeting and a counter-ISIL defence meeting in Brussels.

— Air Canada will release its latest financial results

— Statistics Canada will report on Canada's international transactions in securities for December

— Gov. Gen. David Johnston will invest 43 recipients into the Order of Canada

— Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will release the 2017 Canadian Agriculture Outlook

— The case of Ken Pagan, accused of tossing a beer can onto the field during a Blue Jays game, is back in court.