Man, 20, charged after shots fired at man and 2 kids in King Township

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. — A man is facing numerous charges after shots were fired at a man and two children in a community north of Toronto.

York regional police say they received a 911 call just before 8 a.m. on Thursday from a man who said his car had been shot at in King Township, Ont.

They say the occupants of the vehicle, a man and two children, were not injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Police closed roads in the area and arrested an armed suspect after tracking him through a wooded area.

A 20-year-old man faces 15 charges that include three counts each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent, and charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.