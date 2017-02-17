Man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of teen at Ottawa after-prom party

OTTAWA — A man has been has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the prom-night killing of 18-year-old Brandon Volpi.

Volpi was stabbed in the neck and chest during an altercation outside Les Suites Hotel in downtown Ottawa during an after-prom party in June 2014.

Witnesses said Devontay Hackett, who was also 18 at the time, was fighting with another student over a missing cellphone when Volpi was asked to intervene.

Hackett was arrested in Toronto days after the stabbing.

The jury took two days to reach its verdict.

The mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life without parole for at least 10 years.