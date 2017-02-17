Multiple murder convictions that have led to consecutive sentencing for killers

CALGARY — Douglas Garland was sentenced Friday to life in prison for killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien. The judge ruled Garland can't apply for parole for 75 years. Federal legislation allows a judge to order a multiple murderer to serve more than the usual 25 years before being eligible to ask for parole. Here are some other cases where the provision has been used:

June 2016: A homeless man who brutally beat three other transient men to death in separate attacks is sent to prison for life with no chance of parole for 75 years. John Ostamas pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the April 2015 killings that prompted police to warn Winnipeg's homeless population to be careful.

April 2015: Christopher Husbands is sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 30 years after a jury convicted him on two counts of second-degree murder. Husbands gunned down two men in a crowded food court in Toronto's Eaton Centre in June 2012. He is also convicted of several other charges, including five of aggravated assault, for his reckless spray of bullets, one of which hit a 13-year-old boy in the head.

October 2014: Mountie killer Justin Bourque hears from a judge in Moncton, N.B., that he will have to serve at least 75 years of his life sentence before he can request parole. Bourque shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in June 2014. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.