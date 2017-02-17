N.B. introduces legislation to help victims of domestic violence

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is proposing a new law it says would make it easier for victims of domestic violence to leave their abusive relationship.

Premier Brian Gallant introduced the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Act on Thursday, saying more must be done to end gender-based, domestic violence.

He says the proposed law would provide victims better access to civil remedies to abusive situations and remove barriers to getting help.

The proposed law would allow victims to apply over the phone for an emergency order that includes tools to increase their safety while they seek more permanent solutions.

Those remedies include exclusive occupation of the home, temporary possession of personal property, no-contact provisions and temporary custody of children, as well as the seizure of any weapons.