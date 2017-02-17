Notley's to head to Washington D.C. on Feb. 26; itinerary still being finalized

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will visit Washington, D.C. from Feb. 26 to March 1 to make the case for the importance of cross-border trade.

Notley says the plan is to meet with political and industry leaders and members of think tanks.

She is also to meet with officials at the Canadian embassy.

She says an itinerary is still being finalized.

Notley says it's critical to remind policy-makers in the United States that Alberta's exports to their country are key to their economy.