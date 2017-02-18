Canadian resort for vacationers with disabilities saved

MADISON LAKE, Minn. — Residents of a small Minnesota community have rescued a Canadian resort that's equipped to handle disabled vacationers.

The Free Press of Mankato (http://bit.ly/2lMaS7V ) reports that the Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure and four Thunder Bay organizations have agreed to keep the Wilderness Discovery Resort For the Disabled open for at least 20 years.

Madison Lake resident Kirk Williams, a disabled veteran, and his care providers, Kevin and Lorie Johnson, started their campaign after they were told their request for 2015 reservations at the facility probably couldn't be honoured .

The non-profit in charge of operating the facility had allowed its lease with the Ontario government to expire. The provincial government began considering selling the property to a private entity.

Their efforts included an online petition and messages at concerts and sporting events.

___