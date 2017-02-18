Removing military commander the "right thing to do," top general says

OTTAWA — Canada’s top general says that removing Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, his second in command, from duty was tough but the “right thing to do.”

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, stayed silent Friday on the circumstances that sidelined Norman last month but revealed a little of the impact the move has had on him personally and the organization.

“That was one of the hardest days of my career,” Vance told reporters following a speech to a defence conference.

“I’ve known Admiral Norman my entire life. To have my vice-chief leave because I had to do it — I had to do it — but to have him leave was a bad day for me and a bad day for all of us,” he said.

“But sometimes the right thing to do, hurts. In this case, it did. It was the right thing to do and the man is owed the decency of silence until you know the facts,” Vance said.

The military has remained tight-lipped about the reasons why Norman was abruptly removed from his post as vice-chief of defence staff on Jan. 13, a mere five months after the navy veteran took over the second most powerful position in Canada’s military.

At the time, the military would only say that Norman had been “temporarily relieved” of his duties. Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, the commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, is filling the post on an interim basis.

Asked about the situation Friday, Vance offered no insights into the personnel shuffle, saying only that Norman was owed privacy as the “system” ran its course.

“The decent thing to do for Admiral Norman is to let happen what is happening and not speculate and not try to find sources that may not have all the information,” he said.

“It is a situation that makes none of us happy at all. I’m not happy, nor is he. It is a difficult situation for all of us,” Vance said.