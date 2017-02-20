2 boys in Calgary hospital after falling through ice north of Calgary
A
A
Share via Email
AIRDRIE, Alta. — Two boys are in hospital after falling through ice north of Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to a canal in Airdrie about 1:15 p.m.
Airdrie firefighters got the boys out of the water.
EMS officials say a six-year-old boy was flown by air to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and was in life-threatening condition.
An eight-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition.
(CTV Calgary)