2 boys in Calgary hospital after falling through ice north of Calgary

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Two boys are in hospital after falling through ice north of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a canal in Airdrie about 1:15 p.m.

Airdrie firefighters got the boys out of the water.

EMS officials say a six-year-old boy was flown by air to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and was in life-threatening condition.

An eight-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition.