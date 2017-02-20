A number of snakes, including poisonous breeds, stolen from Ontario home

THOROLD, Ont. — Police in the Niagara Region of southern Ontario are hunting for a number of venomous snakes.

Niagara Region police say the reptiles were stolen on Saturday evening when a home was broken into in Thorold.

The stolen snakes include several juvenile cobra species, rattlesnakes, adders and vipers, and a pregnant albino boa.

The snakes range in size from 12 to 106 centimetres while the non-venomous pregnant boa is 200 centimetres long and weighs about seven kilograms.

Police caution that a cobra's venom contains neurotoxins that can cause respiratory failure and, eventually, death, and that even baby cobras have full strength venom and can defend themselves just like their parents.