AK-47, big-capacity magazine, among items in Alberta Mounties' gun seizure

PEACE RIVER, Alta. — RCMP say they've seized more than three dozen guns from a property in northwestern Alberta, including a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47.

The seizure happened Friday when police carried out a search warrant at a rural location south of Deadwood following reports of automatic weapons fire on the property.

Mounties say besides the guns, officers also found a prohibited drum-style magazine capable of holding 100 rounds and a rifle they believe was modified to fire in fully automatic mode.

A total of 37 firearms were seized along with a large volume of ammunition.

Chad Wood, a Deadwood resident, is wanted on 32 criminal charges.