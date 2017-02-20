Former Nalcor Energy CEO's severance was appropriate: auditor general

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general says a controversial $1.4 million severance package paid out to the former head of Nalcor Energy was appropriate.

A 72-page report from auditor Terry Paddon says former president and CEO Ed Martin's departure from the Crown corporation after a change in government amounted to "constructive dismissal."

Paddon says that meant Martin was entitled to the same severance payments and benefits he would have received under his employment agreement if he had been dismissed without cause from the corporation behind the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

He found Martin was entitled to severance payments equal to his salary and annual bonuses for two years.

Premier Dwight Ball says the report confirms the contractual obligations owed to Martin were negotiated and signed under the former government and that his government did not direct the Nalcor board on his severance payments.