Groups call Montreal's move to become sanctuary city positive but symbolic

Montreal city council is expected to pass a motion today that will declare it a "sanctuary city," but migrant rights' groups say more needs to be done.

The declaration would mean that undocumented refugees have full access to city services regardless of their status.

But groups like Solidarity Across Borders say while the city's gesture is in good faith, it is a limited and largely symbolic measure.

They say such a declaration might only give undocumented people a false sense of security.

Jaggi Singh, a spokesman for Solidarity Across Borders, says the city should ensure that Montreal police not work with Canada Border Services Agency.