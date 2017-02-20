Nunavut man accused of walking through community shooting rifle at people

KIMMIRUT, Nunavut — Police are thanking residents of a small community in Nunavut for helping disarm and restrain a man with a rifle.

Mounties say they got a call on Saturday about shots fired in Kimmirut.

Witnesses told police a man had a .22-calibre rifle and shooting it several times as he walked towards the community centre.

The man allegedly shot at groups of people, who had to run for shelter in a nearby building.

Residents were able to take the rifle away from the man and hold him until police got there.